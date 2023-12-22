Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) Surged 16.76% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.39% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the CDMO share is $21.05, that puts it down -228.39 from that peak though still a striking 36.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.07. The company’s market capitalization is $405.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. CDMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) registered a 3.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.39% in intraday trading to $6.41 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.52%, and it has moved by 16.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.13%. The short interest in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) is 6.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 50.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, CDMO is trading at a discount of -149.61% off the target high and -9.2% off the low.

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avid Bioservices Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) shares have gone down -51.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -62.50% against 15.40.

CDMO Dividends

Avid Bioservices Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s Major holders

Avid Bioservices Inc insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.66%, with the float percentage being 101.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 252 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.82 million shares (or 15.55% of all shares), a total value of $137.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $61.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.95 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $27.18 million.