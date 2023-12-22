Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS)’s Stock Is Up 31.62%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s traded shares were 4.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.98% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the ATXS share is $16.28, that puts it down -161.32 from that peak though still a striking 31.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $226.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 273.66K shares over the past three months.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ATXS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.78.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) registered a 2.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.98% in intraday trading to $6.23 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.80%, and it has moved by 36.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.25%. The short interest in Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.51 day(s) to cover.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Astria Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) shares have gone down -37.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.77% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.30% this quarter and then drop -37.50% in the quarter after that.

ATXS Dividends

Astria Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.