As The Stock Rises By 165.74% Year-To-Date, Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.66% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the MAMA share is $4.70, that puts it up 1.47 from that peak though still a striking 71.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $177.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 361.77K shares over the past three months.

Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MAMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) trade information

Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) registered a 9.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.66% in intraday trading to $4.77 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.07%, and it has moved by 29.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 221.21%. The short interest in Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.13, which implies an increase of 41.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, MAMA is trading at a discount of -109.64% off the target high and -25.79% off the low.

Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mama’s Creations Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) shares have gone up 62.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.67% against 9.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.3 million by the end of Apr 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.82 million and $22.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.60% and then jump by 17.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.19%. While earnings are projected to return 166.67% in 2023.

MAMA Dividends

Mama’s Creations Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)’s Major holders

Mama’s Creations Inc. insiders own 25.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.89%, with the float percentage being 44.06%. Archon Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 8.41% of all shares), a total value of $9.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 million shares, is of Bard Associates Inc.’s that is approximately 3.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) shares are Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Heartland Value Fund owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $2.58 million.