As The Stock Falls By -89.64% Year-To-Date, Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the recent session, Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.30% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the ATXG share is $22.50, that puts it down -1927.03 from that peak though still a striking 7.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $4.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12920.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 44.06K shares over the past three months.

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) registered a -13.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.30% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.94%, and it has moved by -0.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.83%. The short interest in Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) is 28230.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

Addentax Group Corp insiders own 4.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.84%, with the float percentage being 2.98%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 3.86% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33029.0 shares, is of Ayrton Capital LLC’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1499.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11017.0 market value.