Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Stock Jumped 8.98% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares were 3.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.04% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the ACHR share is $7.49, that puts it down -16.49 from that peak though still a striking 74.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.39 million shares over the past three months.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.43. ACHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) registered a 3.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.04% in intraday trading to $6.43 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.81%, and it has moved by 8.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 229.74%. The short interest in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is 41.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.75 day(s) to cover.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Archer Aviation Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) shares have gone up 90.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.72% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 12.10% in the quarter after that.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.