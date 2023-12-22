American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Is Up 24.32% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 12.81% – What To Do Now

During the last session, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares were 30.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.65% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the AAL share is $19.08, that puts it down -32.96 from that peak though still a striking 24.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.86. The company’s market capitalization is $9.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 36.76 million shares over the past three months.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.86. AAL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) registered a 2.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.65% in intraday trading to $14.35 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.64%, and it has moved by 18.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.53%. The short interest in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is 67.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.46, which implies an increase of 0.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, AAL is trading at a discount of -39.37% off the target high and 44.25% off the low.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Airlines Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) shares have gone down -11.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 382.00% against -5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -96.60% this quarter and then drop -660.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.02 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.53 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.19 billion and $12.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.30% and then jump by 2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.55%. While earnings are projected to return 381.93% in 2023.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.