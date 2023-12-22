Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Shares Have Been Up About 61.13% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the recent session, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s traded shares were 3.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $142.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the GOOG share is $143.08, that puts it down -0.07 from that peak though still a striking 40.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $85.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1789.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.52 million shares over the past three months.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.46. GOOG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 57 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 41 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Alphabet Inc..

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $142.98 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.83%, and it has moved by 2.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.42%. The short interest in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is 37.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $153.74, which implies an increase of 7.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $129.00 and $180.00 respectively. As a result, GOOG is trading at a discount of -25.89% off the target high and 9.78% off the low.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alphabet Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) shares have gone up 20.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.63% against 24.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.33%. While earnings are projected to return 25.91% in 2023, the next five years will return 19.48% per annum.

GOOG Dividends

Alphabet Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

Alphabet Inc insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.31%, with the float percentage being 62.33%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,530 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 413.43 million shares (or 7.22% of all shares), a total value of $50.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 359.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $43.45 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 155.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.84 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 121.68 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $14.72 billion.