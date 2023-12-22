Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) Rose 8.1% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -13.43% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares were 20.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $76.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.97% or $2.91. The 52-week high for the BABA share is $121.30, that puts it down -59.06 from that peak though still a striking 8.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $70.08. The company’s market capitalization is $182.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.65 million shares over the past three months.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.47. BABA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 59 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 43 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.84.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) registered a 3.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.97% in intraday trading to $76.26 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.17%, and it has moved by -3.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.24%. The short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) is 41.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.06, which implies an increase of 35.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.00 and $154.10 respectively. As a result, BABA is trading at a discount of -102.07% off the target high and 16.08% off the low.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) shares have gone down -10.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.86% against 25.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.80% this quarter and then jump 22.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.12 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.87 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.29%. While earnings are projected to return 17.12% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.84% per annum.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.69%, with the float percentage being 14.70%. BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SNC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,722 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.35 million shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.35 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.45 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 9.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $825.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.54 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $795.16 million.