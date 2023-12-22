After A 6.70% Jump In The Last Week, Does SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s traded shares were 4.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.00% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the S share is $27.86, that puts it down -1.09 from that peak though still a striking 54.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.43. The company’s market capitalization is $8.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.88 million shares over the past three months.

SentinelOne Inc (S) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.06. S has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) trade information

SentinelOne Inc (S) registered a 4.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.00% in intraday trading to $27.56 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.70%, and it has moved by 59.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.61%. The short interest in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is 14.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

SentinelOne Inc (S) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SentinelOne Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SentinelOne Inc (S) shares have gone up 78.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.71% against 7.00.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

SentinelOne Inc insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.63%, with the float percentage being 74.91%. Insight Holdings Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 426 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.65 million shares (or 14.31% of all shares), a total value of $523.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.54 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $340.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SentinelOne Inc (S) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 8.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $148.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.04 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $106.3 million.