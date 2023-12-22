After A 5.43% Jump In The Last Week, Does B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.46% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the BTG share is $4.40, that puts it down -32.53 from that peak though still a striking 16.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.77. The company’s market capitalization is $4.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.76 million shares over the past three months.

B2gold Corp (BTG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.21. BTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) trade information

B2gold Corp (BTG) registered a 3.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.46% in intraday trading to $3.32 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.43%, and it has moved by 9.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.97%. The short interest in B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) is 16.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.02, which implies an increase of 33.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.08 and $5.87 respectively. As a result, BTG is trading at a discount of -76.81% off the target high and -22.89% off the low.

B2gold Corp (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that B2gold Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. B2gold Corp (BTG) shares have gone down -6.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.00% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.30% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.49%. While earnings are projected to return 17.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BTG Dividends

B2gold Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for B2gold Corp is 0.17, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

B2gold Corp insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.18%, with the float percentage being 65.81%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 416 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 155.92 million shares (or 11.99% of all shares), a total value of $519.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99.86 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $332.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B2gold Corp (BTG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 68.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $229.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68.22 million, or about 5.25% of the stock, which is worth about $227.17 million.