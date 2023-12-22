After A -17.71% Drop In The Last Week, Does Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.71% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CAMP share is $5.36, that puts it down -2230.43 from that peak though still a striking 30.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $8.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 604.77K shares over the past three months.

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

Calamp Corp. (CAMP) registered a 9.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.71% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.71%, and it has moved by -35.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.28%. The short interest in Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

Calamp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Calamp Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Calamp Corp. (CAMP) shares have gone down -86.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -137.50% against -2.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.2 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.45 million by the end of Feb 2024.

CAMP Dividends

Calamp Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 22 and January 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s Major holders

Calamp Corp. insiders own 5.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.59%, with the float percentage being 52.59%. B. Riley Asset Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.42 million shares (or 9.03% of all shares), a total value of $3.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.66 million shares, is of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Calamp Corp. (CAMP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $0.52 million.