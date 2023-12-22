Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) Investing Potential Is $0.76

During the recent session, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.96% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the AEVA share is $2.10, that puts it down -176.32 from that peak though still a striking 38.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $169.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 845.86K shares over the past three months.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AEVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) registered a 3.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.96% in intraday trading to $0.76 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.40%, and it has moved by 49.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.07%. The short interest in Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is 5.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.54 day(s) to cover.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aeva Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) shares have gone down -37.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.77% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.22 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $188k and $1.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 735.10% and then jump by 93.40% in the coming quarter.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Aeva Technologies Inc insiders own 41.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.00%, with the float percentage being 88.15%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.1 million shares (or 12.17% of all shares), a total value of $33.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.49 million shares, is of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s that is approximately 8.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.11 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $1.99 million.