Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADN) Is Down -38.1% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -88.53% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN)’s traded shares were 4.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -34.10% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the ADN share is $2.09, that puts it down -895.24 from that peak though still a striking -38.1% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $12.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 469.17K shares over the past three months.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ADN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) registered a -34.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -34.10% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.03%, and it has moved by -57.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.72%. The short interest in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) is 1.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.54 day(s) to cover.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) shares have gone down -64.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.38% against 14.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 146.90% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.26 million and $2.23 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -578.94%. While earnings are projected to return -14.70% in 2023.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc insiders own 25.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.58%, with the float percentage being 18.13%. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.46 million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $3.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.