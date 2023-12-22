Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.12% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the ADPT share is $10.79, that puts it down -114.51 from that peak though still a striking 48.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $728.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.59 million shares over the past three months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ADPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) registered a 6.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.12% in intraday trading to $5.03 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.90%, and it has moved by 19.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.06%. The short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) is 10.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.09 day(s) to cover.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) shares have gone down -27.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.57% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.60% this quarter and then jump 17.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.67 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.98 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.2 million and $37.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.00% and then jump by 22.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.30%. While earnings are projected to return 1.71% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.60% per annum.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp insiders own 1.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.10%, with the float percentage being 97.85%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.99 million shares (or 20.74% of all shares), a total value of $201.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $80.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 11.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.94 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $26.43 million.