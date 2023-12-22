A Quick Glance At Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Stock: It Is up 64.36% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -73.30 Percent

During the last session, Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.77% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the UP share is $15.70, that puts it down -470.91 from that peak though still a striking 64.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 600.31K shares over the past three months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. UP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) trade information

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) registered a 22.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.77% in intraday trading to $2.75 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.50%, and it has moved by 58.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.54%. The short interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) is 3.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.18 day(s) to cover.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wheels Up Experience Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) shares have gone up 143.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.12% against 5.30.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.