A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), As It Continued To Fall -3.74% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s traded shares were 2.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.56% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the RCM share is $18.70, that puts it down -77.42 from that peak though still a striking 9.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.55. The company’s market capitalization is $4.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.06 million shares over the past three months.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.19. RCM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) registered a 4.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.56% in intraday trading to $10.54 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.40%, and it has moved by 0.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.77%. The short interest in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is 27.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.78 day(s) to cover.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that R1 RCM Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) shares have gone down -39.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.50% against 9.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $586.58 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600.73 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $532.8 million and $545.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.10% and then jump by 10.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.86%. While earnings are projected to return 254.51% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.50% per annum.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

R1 RCM Inc. insiders own 1.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.28%, with the float percentage being 94.28%. New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 332 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 94.41 million shares (or 22.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.99 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $313.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 6.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.92 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $109.28 million.