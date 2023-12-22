A -906.39% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE)

During the last session, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.40% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the QURE share is $24.19, that puts it down -286.42 from that peak though still a striking 12.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.49. The company’s market capitalization is $299.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. QURE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull .

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) trade information

uniQure N.V. (QURE) registered a 0.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.40% in intraday trading to $6.26 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.72%, and it has moved by -6.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.82%. The short interest in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is 3.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.83, which implies an increase of 79.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, QURE is trading at a discount of -906.39% off the target high and -59.74% off the low.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that uniQure N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. uniQure N.V. (QURE) shares have gone down -45.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -128.41% against 15.40.

QURE Dividends

uniQure N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.