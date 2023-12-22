2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) At $3.85 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.91% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the TSVT share is $15.25, that puts it down -296.1 from that peak though still a striking 60.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $194.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.25. TSVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.96.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) registered a 13.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.91% in intraday trading to $3.85 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.15%, and it has moved by 145.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.50%. The short interest in 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) is 11.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.09 day(s) to cover.

2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 2seventy bio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) shares have gone down -61.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.08% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.00% this quarter and then jump 39.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.43 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.23 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.18 million and $22.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -72.50% and then jump by 22.10% in the coming quarter.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.