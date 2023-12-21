Year-To-Date, EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Price Has Increase 3.64%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s traded shares were 5.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.58% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the EBAY share is $52.23, that puts it down -21.52 from that peak though still a striking 13.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.17. The company’s market capitalization is $22.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.86 million shares over the past three months.

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

EBay Inc. (EBAY) registered a -1.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.58% in intraday trading to $42.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.43%, and it has moved by 8.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.97%. The short interest in EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is 27.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.58 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

EBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EBay Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EBay Inc. (EBAY) shares have gone down -2.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.70% against 25.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.70% this quarter and then jump 0.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.51 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.54 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.51 billion and $2.51 billion respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.93%. While earnings are projected to return 2.07% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.95% per annum.

EBAY Dividends

EBay Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EBay Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders