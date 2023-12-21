Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW): Is It Possible To Be Down -18.21% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.30% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the WWW share is $17.85, that puts it down -99.66 from that peak though still a striking 19.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.21. The company’s market capitalization is $711.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) trade information

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) registered a -2.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.30% in intraday trading to $8.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.69%, and it has moved by 4.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.88%. The short interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is 3.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.44 day(s) to cover.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) shares have gone down -35.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -87.94% against -1.40.

While earnings are projected to return -94.74% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

WWW Dividends

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is 0.41, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s Major holders

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. insiders own 3.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.92%, with the float percentage being 95.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 267 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.26 million shares (or 15.42% of all shares), a total value of $180.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.92 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $175.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.82 million, or about 4.80% of the stock, which is worth about $48.34 million.