Will Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.67% or $1.54. The 52-week high for the FLNC share is $31.32, that puts it down -27.58 from that peak though still a striking 40.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.70. The company’s market capitalization is $2.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.97 million shares over the past three months.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) registered a 6.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $24.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.63%, and it has moved by 29.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.04%. The short interest in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 8.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.12 day(s) to cover.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluence Energy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) shares have gone up 2.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.67% against -6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then jump 90.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $411.85 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $570.63 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $310.46 million and $417.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.70% and then jump by 36.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.91%. While earnings are projected to return 137.32% in 2023.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders