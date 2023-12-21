Why Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.06% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ICVX share is $16.10, that puts it down -4.41 from that peak though still a striking 69.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.75. The company’s market capitalization is $772.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 628.33K shares over the past three months.

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Icosavax Inc (ICVX) registered a 0.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.06% in intraday trading to $15.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.53%, and it has moved by 51.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.80%. The short interest in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.89 day(s) to cover.

Icosavax Inc (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Icosavax Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Icosavax Inc (ICVX) shares have gone up 66.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.76% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.90% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Icosavax Inc insiders own 3.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.95%, with the float percentage being 91.32%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.7 million shares (or 13.39% of all shares), a total value of $66.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.96 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 11.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $59.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Icosavax Inc (ICVX) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $15.74 million.