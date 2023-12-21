What Will Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Be Like After It Drops -137.92% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.14% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the IMPP share is $5.71, that puts it down -137.92 from that peak though still a striking 50.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $41.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 724.30K shares over the past three months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) registered a 7.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.14% in intraday trading to $2.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.60%, and it has moved by 58.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.68%. The short interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 2.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.34 day(s) to cover.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Imperial Petroleum Inc insiders own 44.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.76%, with the float percentage being 19.56%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 1.05 million shares (or 6.13% of all shares), a total value of $2.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of CVI Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 2.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.96 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 10346.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24830.0 market value.