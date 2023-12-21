What Will Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Be Like After It Jumps -13.83% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.45% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the CCO share is $2.14, that puts it down -13.83 from that peak though still a striking 47.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $908.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.07 million shares over the past three months.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) registered a 4.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.45% in intraday trading to $1.88, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.43%, and it has moved by 39.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.49%. The short interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is 30.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.87 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares have gone up 48.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -407.69% against -6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.00% this quarter and then drop -171.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $612.38 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $460.38 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $709.16 million and $545.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.60% and then drop by -15.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.22%. While earnings are projected to return -165.96% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. insiders own 12.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.80%, with the float percentage being 110.04%. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 104.87 million shares (or 21.71% of all shares), a total value of $195.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.83 million shares, is of Ares Management LLC’s that is approximately 11.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $104.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares are PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that PIMCO Income Fd owns about 50.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.06 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $20.63 million.