What To Expect As Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Delivers An 50.90% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares were 4.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.17% or $1.82. The 52-week high for the UPST share is $72.58, that puts it down -59.69 from that peak though still a striking 73.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.93. The company’s market capitalization is $3.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.77 million shares over the past three months.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) registered a 4.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.17% in intraday trading to $45.45, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.46%, and it has moved by 91.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 215.63%. The short interest in Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) is 31.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.21 day(s) to cover.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Upstart Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) shares have gone up 50.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -366.67% against 7.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.64%. While earnings are projected to return -385.49% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders