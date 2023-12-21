What Should You Do With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.66% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the WHLR share is $19.01, that puts it down -6455.17 from that peak though still a striking 44.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $15.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.26 million shares over the past three months.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) registered a 4.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.66% in intraday trading to $0.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.11%, and it has moved by 35.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.15%. The short interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) is 1.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.14%.

WHLR Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.70%, with the float percentage being 41.95%. Stilwell Value LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 12.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63500.0 shares, is of Krilogy Financial, LLC’s that is approximately 6.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 12815.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78940.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11652.0, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $71776.0.