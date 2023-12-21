We Just Learned Something New About Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) This Week With Its 1.19% Gain

During the last session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s traded shares were 9.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.77% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the INVZ share is $6.14, that puts it down -140.78 from that peak though still a striking 49.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $420.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.58 million shares over the past three months.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) registered a -3.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.77% in intraday trading to $2.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.19%, and it has moved by 23.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.50%. The short interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 14.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.26 day(s) to cover.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Innoviz Technologies Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) shares have gone down -3.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.40% against 19.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.41%. While earnings are projected to return 15.24% in 2023.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Innoviz Technologies Ltd insiders own 4.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.46%, with the float percentage being 54.89%. Fifthdelta Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $32.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.82 million shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 5.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF owns about 2.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $4.06 million.