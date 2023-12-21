Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD) Are Up 1.96%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s traded shares were 8.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.14% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the VLD share is $3.95, that puts it down -674.51 from that peak though still a striking 1.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $107.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.53 million shares over the past three months.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Velo3D Inc (VLD) registered a -3.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.14% in intraday trading to $0.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.51%, and it has moved by -54.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.38%. The short interest in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is 18.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.67 day(s) to cover.

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.9 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.78 million and $26.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -34.50% and then drop by -19.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -13.82% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.00% per annum.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders