The Time To Buy Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Is Now

During the last session, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the KOPN share is $2.50, that puts it down -49.7 from that peak though still a striking 43.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $191.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 384.19K shares over the past three months.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.83% in intraday trading to $1.67, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.97%, and it has moved by 2.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.74%. The short interest in Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is 1.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.19 day(s) to cover.

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kopin Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kopin Corp. (KOPN) shares have gone down -18.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against 0.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.15%. While earnings are projected to return 25.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Kopin Corp. insiders own 6.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.00%, with the float percentage being 28.88%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.55 million shares (or 12.73% of all shares), a total value of $31.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kopin Corp. (KOPN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $2.4 million.