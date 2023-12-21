The Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Stock Jumped 75.21% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares were 7.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.99% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the OPEN share is $5.41, that puts it down -31.95 from that peak though still a striking 77.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.43 million shares over the past three months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) registered a 1.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.99% in intraday trading to $4.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.09%, and it has moved by 75.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 225.40%. The short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) is 77.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Opendoor Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares have gone up 39.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.52% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.40% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -55.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $828.59 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.24 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.86 billion and $3.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -71.00% and then drop by -60.30% in the coming quarter.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Opendoor Technologies Inc insiders own 11.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.29%, with the float percentage being 74.62%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 391 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 74.48 million shares (or 11.30% of all shares), a total value of $299.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $197.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 21.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.34 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $65.68 million.