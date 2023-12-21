The Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) Stock Dropped 19.92% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s traded shares were 4.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.56% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the INBS share is $32.00, that puts it down -8788.89 from that peak though still a striking 44.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.85 million shares over the past three months.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) registered a -4.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.56% in intraday trading to $0.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 44.06%, and it has moved by 19.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.53%. The short interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) shares have gone down -87.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.31% against 6.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 230.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $311k and $356k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.95%. While earnings are projected to return 90.45% in 2023.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc insiders own 6.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.00%, with the float percentage being 8.53%. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3026.0 shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $8412.0 in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 4157.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11556.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3507.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $9574.0.