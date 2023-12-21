The Future Belongs To Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares were 2.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.90% or $1.07. The 52-week high for the RUN share is $29.72, that puts it down -54.79 from that peak though still a striking 56.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.43. The company’s market capitalization is $4.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.30 million shares over the past three months.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Sunrun Inc (RUN) registered a 5.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.90% in intraday trading to $19.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.02%, and it has moved by 65.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.72%. The short interest in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) is 45.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.58 day(s) to cover.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunrun Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunrun Inc (RUN) shares have gone up 11.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -758.75% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -189.70% this quarter and then jump 62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $535.12 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $548.93 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $609.15 million and $589.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.20% and then drop by -6.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.36%. While earnings are projected to return -813.83% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.00% per annum.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc insiders own 2.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.08%, with the float percentage being 105.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 581 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 32.75 million shares (or 15.03% of all shares), a total value of $628.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $372.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunrun Inc (RUN) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 6.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $130.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.36 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $122.08 million.