The Current Price For Nogin Inc (NASDAQ: NOGN): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s traded shares were 2.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -42.02% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the NOGN share is $19.40, that puts it down -32233.33 from that peak though still a striking -50.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $0.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Nogin Inc (NOGN) registered a -42.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -42.02% in intraday trading to $0.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -52.10%, and it has moved by -82.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.55%. The short interest in Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

Nogin Inc insiders own 31.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.71%, with the float percentage being 31.78%. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 4.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Luminus Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nogin Inc (NOGN) shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd owns about 11264.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10588.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 691.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1057.0.