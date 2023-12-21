The Current Price For Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s traded shares were 6.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. The 52-week high for the CLVT share is $11.99, that puts it down -34.27 from that peak though still a striking 32.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.07. The company’s market capitalization is $5.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.37 million shares over the past three months.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.81%, and it has moved by 22.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.93%. The short interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is 42.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.31 day(s) to cover.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clarivate Plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares have gone up 1.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.88% against 20.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $678.42 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $641.37 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $675.3 million and $622.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.50% and then jump by 3.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.79%. While earnings are projected to return -5.71% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.70% per annum.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Clarivate Plc insiders own 15.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.12%, with the float percentage being 118.17%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 395 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 116.67 million shares (or 17.25% of all shares), a total value of $1.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.39 million shares, is of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s that is approximately 7.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $489.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares are Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd owns about 14.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.47 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $71.15 million.