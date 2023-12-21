The Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) Stock Dropped -15.38% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.57% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CKPT share is $8.15, that puts it down -363.07 from that peak though still a striking 26.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $41.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 596.67K shares over the past three months.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) registered a 0.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $1.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -45.00%, and it has moved by -15.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.65%. The short interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) is 3.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.96 day(s) to cover.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) shares have gone down -31.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.37% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.10% this quarter and then jump 57.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -47.90% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $74k and $35k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.65%. While earnings are projected to return 62.20% in 2023.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc insiders own 10.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.44%, with the float percentage being 20.60%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $3.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.39 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $0.43 million.