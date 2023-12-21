The $6.01 Value Of Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares were 13.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.75% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the KGC share is $6.25, that puts it down -3.99 from that peak though still a striking 43.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $7.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.57 million shares over the past three months.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) registered a -2.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.75% in intraday trading to $6.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.33%, and it has moved by 12.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.13%. The short interest in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) is 21.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinross Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) shares have gone up 30.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.36% against 7.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $996.92 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $990.1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.08 billion and $973.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.40% and then jump by 1.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 80.62% in 2023.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinross Gold Corp. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Kinross Gold Corp. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.62%, with the float percentage being 63.80%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 598 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 150.7 million shares (or 12.28% of all shares), a total value of $718.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $209.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 65.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $297.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50.88 million, or about 4.14% of the stock, which is worth about $232.03 million.