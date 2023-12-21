The $19.36 Is The Price At Which EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.20% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the EYPT share is $24.16, that puts it down -24.79 from that peak though still a striking 88.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $683.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) registered a -3.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.20% in intraday trading to $19.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.51%, and it has moved by 173.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 716.88%. The short interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) is 7.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.66 day(s) to cover.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) shares have gone up 211.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.65% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.90% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.36 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.59 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.53 million and $7.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.60% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.96%. While earnings are projected to return 27.74% in 2023.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders