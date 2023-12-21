The $1.04 Value Of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.81% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the RGTI share is $3.43, that puts it down -229.81 from that peak though still a striking 65.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $150.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.52 million shares over the past three months.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) registered a 1.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $1.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.82%, and it has moved by 1.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.12%. The short interest in Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 9.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.19 day(s) to cover.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rigetti Computing Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) shares have gone up 13.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.21% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.10% this quarter and then jump 31.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.06 million and $4.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -46.40% and then drop by -36.10% in the coming quarter.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Rigetti Computing Inc insiders own 5.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.28%, with the float percentage being 43.65%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.58 million shares (or 16.23% of all shares), a total value of $25.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.29 million shares, is of EDBI Pte Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.94 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $2.28 million.