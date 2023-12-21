Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) At $0.87 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. The 52-week high for the LLAP share is $3.45, that puts it down -296.55 from that peak though still a striking 28.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $169.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.26 million shares over the past three months.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $0.87, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.54%, and it has moved by 10.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.62%. The short interest in Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) is 9.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Terran Orbital Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) shares have gone down -35.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.58% against -3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.10% this quarter and then jump 55.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.81 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.03 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.92 million and $28.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then jump by 105.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 29.64% in 2023, the next five years will return 28.00% per annum.

Terran Orbital Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

