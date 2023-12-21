System1 Inc (NYSE: SST) Investing Potential Is $2.58

During the last session, System1 Inc (NYSE:SST)’s traded shares were 2.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.64% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the SST share is $5.58, that puts it down -116.28 from that peak though still a striking 59.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $243.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 138.49K shares over the past three months.

System1 Inc (NYSE:SST) trade information

System1 Inc (SST) registered a 24.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.64% in intraday trading to $2.58, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.08%, and it has moved by 120.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.42%. The short interest in System1 Inc (NYSE:SST) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.32 day(s) to cover.

System1 Inc (SST) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -28.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $125.72 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.77 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $186.86 million and $155.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.70% and then drop by -6.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -14.35% in 2023.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

System1 Inc (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders