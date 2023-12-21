Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) Is Worth Evaluating At $4.41

During the recent session, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares were 2.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SPWR share is $20.25, that puts it down -359.18 from that peak though still a striking 17.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.62. The company’s market capitalization is $773.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.71 million shares over the past three months.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $4.41, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.74%, and it has moved by 5.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.85%. The short interest in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 28.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.7 day(s) to cover.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunpower Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunpower Corp (SPWR) shares have gone down -56.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -266.67% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -260.00% this quarter and then drop -71.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $363.84 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $366.89 million by the end of Mar 2024.

SPWR Dividends

Sunpower Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Sunpower Corp insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.58%, with the float percentage being 105.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 357 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 20.03 million shares (or 11.42% of all shares), a total value of $87.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $41.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunpower Corp (SPWR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $12.05 million.