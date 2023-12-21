Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) Investing Potential Is $32.99

During the last session, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s traded shares were 1.9 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.39% or -$4.24. The 52-week high for the GPCR share is $75.02, that puts it down -127.4 from that peak though still a striking 36.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) registered a -11.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.39% in intraday trading to $32.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -44.65%, and it has moved by -38.29% in 30 days. The short interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) is 3.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.21 day(s) to cover.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) shares have gone up 3.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.39% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.60% this quarter and then jump 12.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 83.56% in 2023.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.38%, with the float percentage being 73.44%. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 6.92% of all shares), a total value of $110.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.77 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $18.41 million.