Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STBX)’s 112.90% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX)’s traded shares were 4.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.45% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the STBX share is $4.46, that puts it down -1251.52 from that peak though still a striking 69.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $14.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 772.27K shares over the past three months.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX) registered a 6.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.45% in intraday trading to $0.33, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 112.90%, and it has moved by 6.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.02%. The short interest in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) is 27230.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd insiders own 34.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.45%, with the float percentage being 0.69%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $0.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72377.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Amplify International Online Retail ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17852.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51770.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17672.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $68390.0.