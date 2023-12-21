Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY): Is It Possible To Be Up 33.26% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares were 14.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.79% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the ANY share is $3.61, that puts it down -40.47 from that peak though still a striking 77.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $36.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) registered a 31.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.79% in intraday trading to $2.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 80.99%, and it has moved by 181.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.14%. The short interest in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 61.34%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Sphere 3D Corp insiders own 3.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.87%, with the float percentage being 0.90%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 83035.0 shares (or 0.58% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20601.0 shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $52944.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 83035.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11950.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $30711.0.