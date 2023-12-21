Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ: SMFL) Stock Dropped -57.61% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.22% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the SMFL share is $135.00, that puts it down -17663.16 from that peak though still a striking 57.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $0.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 676.27K shares over the past three months.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) registered a 21.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.22% in intraday trading to $0.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.45%, and it has moved by -57.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.15%. The short interest in Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) is 33980.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Smart for Life Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) shares have gone down -90.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.44% against 16.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -691.55% in 2023.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Smart for Life Inc insiders own 2.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.17%, with the float percentage being 9.45%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 18164.0 shares (or 2.28% of all shares), a total value of $6811.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10898.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 1.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4086.0.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2011.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $754.0 market value.