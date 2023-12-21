Should Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) Revive After A -54.86% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares were 50.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.25% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the CAN share is $3.98, that puts it down -54.86 from that peak though still a striking 56.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $386.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.07 million shares over the past three months.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) registered a 15.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.25% in intraday trading to $2.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 94.70%, and it has moved by 52.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.53%. The short interest in Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) is 13.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.17 day(s) to cover.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canaan Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) shares have gone up 28.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -321.59% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.60% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -68.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.33 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.43 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.57 million and $50.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -39.20% and then drop by -21.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.42%. While earnings are projected to return -124.27% in 2023.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders