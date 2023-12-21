Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS): Is It Possible To Be Down -39.26% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. The 52-week high for the SENS share is $1.27, that puts it down -101.59 from that peak though still a striking 26.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $330.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) registered a -1.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.03% in intraday trading to $0.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.38%, and it has moved by 2.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.06%. The short interest in Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) is 47.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 25.12 day(s) to cover.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Senseonics Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) shares have gone down -23.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.09% against 11.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.48 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.71 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.57 million and $3.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.30% and then jump by 99.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.61%. While earnings are projected to return 10.62% in 2023, the next five years will return 32.10% per annum.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.