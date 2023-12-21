Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Shares Have Been Up About 96.13% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.08% or -$1.15. The 52-week high for the SRRK share is $19.91, that puts it down -12.17 from that peak though still a striking 68.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 949.46K shares over the past three months.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) registered a -6.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.08% in intraday trading to $17.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.83%, and it has moved by 51.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 126.69%. The short interest in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) is 10.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.81 day(s) to cover.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Scholar Rock Holding Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) shares have gone up 95.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.27% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.50% this quarter and then jump 2.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.91%. While earnings are projected to return 16.00% in 2023.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Scholar Rock Holding Corp insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.26%, with the float percentage being 88.70%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.06 million shares (or 16.11% of all shares), a total value of $68.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.71 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $58.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.79 million, or about 3.19% of the stock, which is worth about $13.53 million.