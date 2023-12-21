Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS)

During the recent session, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.39% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SLS share is $4.13, that puts it down -233.06 from that peak though still a striking 34.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $39.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 689.68K shares over the past three months.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) registered a 1.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.39% in intraday trading to $1.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.22%, and it has moved by 27.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.51%. The short interest in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) is 4.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.27 day(s) to cover.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) shares have gone down -25.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.17% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.90% this quarter and then jump 51.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,200.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 83.15%. While earnings are projected to return 48.12% in 2023.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.56%, with the float percentage being 9.57%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 4.41% of all shares), a total value of $1.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.5 million.