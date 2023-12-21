Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM) Fall -81.77% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.22% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the RPHM share is $11.30, that puts it down -743.28 from that peak though still a striking 26.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $44.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 733.50K shares over the past three months.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) trade information

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) registered a -8.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.22% in intraday trading to $1.34, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -82.71%, and it has moved by -78.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.98%. The short interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) is 2.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.38 day(s) to cover.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) shares have gone down -81.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.62% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.90% this quarter and then jump 36.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -13.82% in 2023.

RPHM Dividends

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s Major holders

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 2.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.39%, with the float percentage being 80.04%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.79 million shares (or 14.16% of all shares), a total value of $31.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.33 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 9.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $3.91 million.